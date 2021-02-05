MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,400.25

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $244,400.25 and $77,306.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

