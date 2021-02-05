Metaverse ETP Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $335,991.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.77 or 0.04246202 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,777,140 coins and its circulating supply is 79,777,035 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

