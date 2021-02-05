Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,216.94 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,061.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

