Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $21.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,195.20. 208,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,184.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,061.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.08.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

