MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.16

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 120160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

