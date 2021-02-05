Michael J. Bell Buys 10,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) stock opened at GBX 159.06 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.77. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

