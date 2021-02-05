Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.62

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 550650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Martin Blecher bought 129,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$46,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 744,707 shares in the company, valued at C$268,094.52. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,270 shares of company stock worth $86,442.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

