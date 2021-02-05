Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

Shares of MCHP opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

