Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

