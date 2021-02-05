Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Micropac Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPAD)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

