Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) Insider Gerard Brandon Buys 50,000,000 Shares

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) insider Gerard Brandon bought 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

Microsaic Systems stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday. Microsaic Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.41 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers MiD platform solutions, including 4500 MiD for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications; MiDas Automated Sampling interface that allows automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis; MiD Protein ID, a miniaturised mass spectrometer; and Masscape, an open-access software for sample method and data analysis.

