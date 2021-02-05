Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) Insider Gerard Brandon Buys 50,000,000 Shares

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) insider Gerard Brandon bought 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).
Microsaic Systems stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday. Microsaic Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.41 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.41.
Microsaic Systems Company Profile
