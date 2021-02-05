Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $750.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 110987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 725.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 678.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.79.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

