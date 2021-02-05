Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $91,500.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,435,397.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 627,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,566. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

