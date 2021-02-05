Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Millrock Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 103,064 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

