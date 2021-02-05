MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 9% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.25 million and approximately $781,093.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $12.55 or 0.00032945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00315975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.96 or 0.01654271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,700,773 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.