MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 63.2% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.35 or 0.00041735 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $175.00 million and approximately $735,975.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00303196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003353 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $832.27 or 0.02123956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,701,016 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

