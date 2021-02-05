MINDOL (MIN) Market Cap Tops $57.25 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $414,325.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00312114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $688.70 or 0.01791556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

