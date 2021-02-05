Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 42,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 688,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.58 ($0.13).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

About Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

