Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

