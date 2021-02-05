Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

MTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 183,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,064. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

