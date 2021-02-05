Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

