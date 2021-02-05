MintCoin One Day Volume Reaches $142.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 202.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $142.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

