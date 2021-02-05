Minter Network (BIP) Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $78,985.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,620,247,252 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,037,685 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

