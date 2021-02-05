Mirror Protocol Price Hits $4.74 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00012246 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $147.53 million and $22.32 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,142,467 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.