Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134,018.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $29.25 or 0.00075127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $134,018.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 189,744 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

