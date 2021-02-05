Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $28.96 or 0.00076029 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $152,246.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00156116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00086059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00239271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 185,250 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

