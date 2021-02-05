Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $615.54 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $615.54 or 0.01633144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $195,377.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,424 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

