Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Tops $996.36 on Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $447,056.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for about $996.36 or 0.02563587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00077942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043217 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 5,567 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

