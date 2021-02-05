Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $5.36 million and $194,097.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for about $44.23 or 0.00116915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 121,197 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

