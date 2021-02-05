Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
NASDAQ MSON traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 23,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Misonix has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.00.
Misonix Company Profile
