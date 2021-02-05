Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

NASDAQ MSON traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 23,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Misonix has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.00.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

