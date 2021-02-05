Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 164001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

About Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

