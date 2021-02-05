Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various finance businesses. It operates in two segments, Customer Finance and Asset Finance. The company offers finance leases and installment sales, as well as loans to individual customers relating to credit risk management; and operating leases, investments or loans related to real estate, aircraft financing, and leasing of office buildings related to individual asset or project management.

