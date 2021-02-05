Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $30.80 Per Share

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the industrial products company will earn $30.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 earnings at $43.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.67 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
