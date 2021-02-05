MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Several research firms have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

