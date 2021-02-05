MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.
Several research firms have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.