Mix1 Life (OTCMKTS:MIXX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Mix1 Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIXX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Mix1 Life shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Mix1 Life (OTCMKTS:MIXX)

Mix1 Life, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers ready-to-drink protein shakes under the mix1 brand name, which are intended to be consumed as a post work out, snack replacement, meal supplement, or a meal replacement. The company was formerly known as Antaga International Corp and changed its name to Mix 1 Life, Inc in September 2013.

