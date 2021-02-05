Mizuho Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $120.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

