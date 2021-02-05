ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.70

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.70 and last traded at $171.68, with a volume of 2239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

