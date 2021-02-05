Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

