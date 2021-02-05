Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) & Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) Financial Survey

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -428.65% -111.43% -56.35% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Molecular Templates has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Templates and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $22.27 million 29.17 -$69.42 million ($1.26) -10.32 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Templates. Molecular Templates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molecular Templates and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. The company has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

