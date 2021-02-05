MonaCoin Price Tops $1.84 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $121.20 million and $30.50 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00004742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.49 or 0.04321811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00397928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.01221670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.00491840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00396902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00244106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021561 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

