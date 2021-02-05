Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $17,270.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00404223 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

