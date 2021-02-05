MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $44,770.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015424 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001548 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00073114 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,252,113 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

