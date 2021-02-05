Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 753,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

