Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.64.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

