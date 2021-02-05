Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.
In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.
