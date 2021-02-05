Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $336.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

