Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $460.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.64.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.26. 20,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 697.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.