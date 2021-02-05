Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $1,235,000.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNRO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.42. 282,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Monro by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 344.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Monro by 25.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.