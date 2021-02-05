Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 10,037 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $52,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. 995,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

