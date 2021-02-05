Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,625 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.