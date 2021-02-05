Montag & Caldwell LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

